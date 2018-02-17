Liam Gallagher spent three days celebrating his NME Awards win.

The 'Wall of Glass' hitmaker picked up the Godlike Genius award at the NME Awards at London's O2 Academy Brixton on Wednesday night (14.02.18) and only ended his celebrations on Saturday morning (17.02.18).

Liam tweeted: ''Went out Wednesday to collect some award just getting in now still got it as you were LG x (sic).''

Liam thanked the ''parka monkeys'', his mother and his ''army of songwriters, past and present'' as he collected his prize on Wednesday.

He said: ''I want to dedicate this to my mam and my army of songwriters, past and present. The parka monkeys.''

Famous for wearing parkas, Liam's award was introduced by NME editor-in-chief, Mike Williams, who said it was ''about time'' he received the prize.

Williams said: ''No other person has appeared on the cover of NME more times than this year's Godlike. No one has had more words written about them by NME. No one has had their picture taken more times by NME. And when you think that this is a magazine that, for 66 years, has been writing about The Beatles, and the Stones, and The Smiths, and every other legendary band and artist that the world has seen, then that just proves how totally iconic Liam Gallagher is. This is a man who understands exactly what it means to be a rock'n'roll star. Through his history, the tunes, the swagger, and the sense of humour, Liam is one of the most iconic rock stars of all time. He's a frontman who knows the job description - look cool, belt it out, be totally Godlike. No one does it quite like LG.''