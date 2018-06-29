Liam Gallagher has revealed he no longer gets hangovers as he's found a cure, mixing gin with Berocca energy release vitamins.
Liam Gallagher avoids hangovers by mixing gin and energy release vitamins.
The 'Cigarettes & Alcohol' hitmaker has made the claim during a conversation with a fan on Twitter, who said he must have been suffering the day after he was reportedly supplied with 50 bottles of Dom Perignon champagne to ''get the party started'' at Isle of Wight Festival last weekend.
When a follower made the claim on the micro-blogging platform, Liam replied: ''Nah don't get hangovers with gin n berocas (sic)''
Although the former Oasis frontman has calmed down over recent years, the 45-year-old singer was one of the most notorious rock 'n' roll hell-raisers during his time in the 'Supersonic' band, when Liam got involved in numerous shenanigans, mostly fuelled by drink and recreational drugs.
Meanwhile, Liam is currently working on his second studio album, following the phenomenal success of his 2017 debut 'As You Were'.
But the 45-year-old star recently revealed he's planning to take a break from the limelight after his second record is released later this year.
He said: ''We're halfway through the next album.
''In between touring I've been in LA doing the next one and I reckon it'll be done by Christmas.
''We're flying through it. It's with the same guys.''
And Liam promised that if his second solo album is as popular as his first effort, he'll gladly return to the recording studio to make another album.
The outspoken star explained: ''I think we'll do these albums and then I'll have a bit of a break and get out of everyone's hair - and have a breather - and then do a third one if the second one goes well.''
It was on this day (June 15th) in 1979 that Joy Division unveiled their iconic debut album 'Unknown Pleasures'.
The best Stephen King adaptations in film history.
Download Festival finally got the stunning weather it deserved, as over 100,000 fans descended with the likes of Guns N Roses, Ozzy Osbourne and...
Slaves sweat it out in the video for their latest single 'Cut And Run'; the first single from their forthcoming new release, the details of which are...
This year's winning shows were 'The Cursed Child' and 'The Band's Visit'.
They'll release 'Joy as an Act of Resistance' in August.
There were a number of defining bands of the 90's but Oasis were indisputably one...
Made by a fan for fans, this documentary explores the iconic English rock band through...