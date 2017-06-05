Liam Gallagher's sons are ''fighting'' over who should play him in the Alan Mcgee biopic.

The 56-year-old businessman McGee famously signed the 'Supersonic' rockers to his Creation Records label after seeing them perform one gig at King Tut's Wah Wah Hut in Glasgow, Scotland, in 1993.

Speaking to The Observer, Liam said: ''Someone's doing that at the moment apparently. Well, maybe not a drama, but someone's doing a film on McGee and Creation Records and they've asked if Lennon, my son, would play me in two scenes.

''One at the London venue Water Rats and one at a party at Noel's. He's not up for it. I said 'why aren't you, you little s**t, you said you were up for acting?'

''So now, the other one, the 15-year-old [Gene] he's going to do it, he's going 'I'll do it, dad'. They're having a bit of a fight about who's going to do it. Then get Noel's daughter Anais as Noel. And who can plan Alan McGee? Louis Walsh.''

Oasis eventually imploded in 2009 due to a huge backstage bust-up between warring brothers Noel and Liam, which resulted in the guitarist quitting.

Since the split, the brothers have been involved in a bitter feud. Noel's successful solo career continues to blossom whilst Liam has just dropped his own debut solo single and plans to release an album later this year.