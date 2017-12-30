Liam Gallagher's son wants to start a band.

The 45-year-old rocker has admitted his 16-year-old son Gene - whom he has with his ex-wife Nicole Appleton - is ''desperate'' to follow in his footsteps and start making music with people and form a group but, right now, he's at school.

Asked why Gene and his older brother Lennon, 18, aren't joining their father on his current tour of Australia, Liam told Herald Sun: ''They're still in school. I'm kinda in trouble at the moment for bringing them out of school on tour.

''I did offer to bring them out, but I think travelling to Australia is just a little bit too far for their little brains. They'll regret it man.

''Lennon does a bit of modelling for whoever, he does stuff in New York. Gene's still in sixth form but he's desperate to be in a band. He plays guitar and drums, he's on the look out for band members.''

And, although he's never heard his son sing before, he's sure he'll do well in the industry because he can play guitar and has the right look to be a rocker.

Asked what his voice is like, Liam replied: ''I've not heard him sing, but he's got the attitude and the look for sure. He's a good little guitar player, he's better than me. I mean, I can't play, but he's good.''

Meanwhile, Liam recently admitted he and his brother Noel Fielding - whom he's been feuding with for years - settled their differences just before Christmas.

The rocker said that him and Noel, 50, ''all good again'' but that doesn't mean they'll ever have an Oasis reunion because they're both doing their own thing now.

Asked whether their reconciliation could lead to a potential Oasis reunion, Liam recently said: ''God no, no. Oasis isn't getting back together, not at all. I'm doing my thing, [Noel's] doing his thing and that is the end of it.''