Liam Gallagher's son wants to be an actor.

Lennon Gallagher, 17, has revealed that he plans to follow in the footsteps of his mother Patsy Kensit - who starred in 'Lethal Weapon 2' with Mel Gibson - rather than his rocker father.

According to The Sun, he said: ''I just enjoy acting to be honest. Hopefully, eventually I will break into acting, like stage work and movies.

''My youngest brother Gene is more into music than I am and he is the one who is going to be in a band so my dad is like, 'Yeah, that's really cool.'

''I can play the guitar. I have played it for years but I just feel as if I want to do acting more.''

And Lennon, who recently made his catwalk debut for Topshop at London Fashion Week Men's show, also admitted he learned most of what he knows about Oasis from watching the recent documentary 'Supersonic' about the band.

He said: ''My dad is doing his own thing this year and that is him getting back into music.

''Maybe Oasis will have a career again but I don't know. It would be cool if it does.

''I went to the 'Supersonic' premiere and I watched it and I thought, 'My dad was a rocker when he was younger.'

''It was amazing to learn so much about Oasis as well. It was incredible.''

Lennon was named after the late Beatles star John Lennon and Liam has previously spoken about his admiration for the star.

He said: ''John Lennon means everything to me. I wouldn't say he's a better songwriter than McCartney, I'd say they're both different but great. But I like Lennon's stuff more because it's a bit more beautiful, and it's more mad.''