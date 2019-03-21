Liam Gallagher's son Gene is set to appear on his dad's new album.

The 17-year-old aspiring rock star - whose mother is Liam's ex-wife Nicole Appleton - has recorded the bongos on a song on the former Oasis frontman's eagerly-awaited follow-up to his 2017 debut solo LP 'As You Were'.

Sharing a black and white studio snap of Gene playing percussion, Liam tweeted: ''Gene laying down some bongos on my new tune as you were LG x (sic)''

In October, it was revealed that Gene had started his own band Gimmo with two of his pals, with him on lead vocals and guitar.

A source said: ''Gene has grown up surrounded by music and has always had aspirations to follow in his dad's footsteps.

''Earlier this year two of his best friends suggested forming a trio.

''They've got a bank of catchy new songs and there's already interest from some big management companies.''

Urok, who manage Liam, and his rival brother and former Oasis bandmate Noel Gallagher's management company Ignition were said to be interested in the trio.

The 'Wall of Glass' hitmaker - who also has Molly, 21, with Lisa Moorish, and Gemma, six, with journalist Liza Ghorbani - previously revealed Gene was ''desperate'' to follow in his footsteps and start making music and form his own group.

Asked why Gene and his older brother Lennon, 19 - Liam's eldest boy with former spouse Patsy Kensit - didn't join their father on his tour of Australia two years ago, Liam replied: ''They're still in school. I'm kinda in trouble at the moment for bringing them out of school on tour.

''I did offer to bring them out, but I think travelling to Australia is just a little bit too far for their little brains. They'll regret it man.

''Lennon does a bit of modelling for whoever, he does stuff in New York. Gene's still in sixth form but he's desperate to be in a band. He plays guitar and drums, he's on the look out for band members.''

Liam said at the time that he had never heard his son sing before, but he's sure he'll do well in the industry because he can play guitar and has the right look to be a rocker.

Asked what his voice is like, Liam replied: ''I've not heard him sing, but he's got the attitude and the look for sure. He's a good little guitar player, he's better than me. I mean, I can't play, but he's good.''