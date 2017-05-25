Liam Gallagher has announced he will be playing some Oasis songs on tour that have not been performed in 20 years.

The 44-year-old rocker is about to head out on the road as a solo artist for the first time ever and he will be dipping into his former band's stellar back catalogue of albums and B-sides for his set list.

Liam is paying tribute to the group's third album 'Be Here Now', which celebrates its 20th anniversary this year, and will be playing the full seven minutes-plus version of number one single 'D'You Know What I Mean?' and the LP's title track which he says he has to play because the lyrics sum up who he is.

Referencing the lyrics to the track, he told NME magazine: ''Sounds like the Rolling Stones. Gonna get a load of brass on it so it sounds f***ing filth. 'Kicking up a storm from the day I was born' - it's perfect. It's got me written all over it.''

Revealing his reason for including 'D'You Know What I Mean?' - which was played on the hour every hour on BBC Radio 1 when it was unveiled back in July 1997 - he added: ''All seven minutes of it. I'm not doing it for the 'Be Here Now' anniversary. I couldn't give a f**k.''

The 'Songbird' songwriter also revealed that 'Rock 'n' Roll Star' and 'Slide Away' from Oasis' 1994 debut LP 'Definitely Maybe', 'Morning Glory' from their 1995 follow-up '(What's the Story) Morning Glory?' and fan favourite 'Rockin ' Chair' - the B-side to their 1995 number two single 'Roll With It' sometimes played by his estranged brother Noel Gallagher live - will also ''definitely'' be in his set list.

He said: ''Every one I'm doing, I'm doing because I like

singing it.''

Liam also teased that there is the slight chance he will play 'Wonderwall' B-Side 'Round Are Way', which was released in 1995 and featured in the 2003 movie 'Camp' as well as 1997 film 'A Life Less Ordinary', which starred Cameron Diaz and Ewan McGregor.

Speaking about the possibility of him including the track, he said: ''Not sure. Some are hard to sing these days and I refuse to drop them a key 'cos they end up grungy.''

Liam is set to release his debut solo album 'As You Were' this October with his first single rumoured to be dropping soon.

