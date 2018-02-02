Liam Gallagher has thanked his fans after his album 'As You Were' was certified platinum in the UK.

The former Oasis rocker brought out his debut solo record in October 2017, and he is celebrating after the chart-topping LP hit the 300,000 sales mark.

Taking to social media, the 45-year-old star announced the news to his followers as he showed how grateful he is for their support.

He tweeted: ''Massive thankyou to everybody who made as you were PLATINUM as you were LG x''

It certainly got the 'House of Glass' singer in good spirits, as he finally responded to one loyal fan who said he'd been trying to get a reply for a year.

Liam wrote: ''Your lucky day as I'm in a great mood how are ya (sic)''

When 'As You Were' was released, it shot in straight to number one on the Official Albums Chart after racking up an impressive 103,000 sales in the first week.

The 'Wall Of Glass' hitmaker's super sales - 91 percent of which was physical purchases or digital downloads - was more than the rest of the top 10 LPs combined, cementing his place firmly at the top of the Official Albums Chart on Friday October 13. At the time 'As You Were' was also named the third fastest-selling album of 2017, just behind Ed Sheeran's '÷' and Rag'n'Bone Man's 'Human'.

In a video message, Liam told OfficialCharts.com: ''Well, well, well, what do we 'ave here? I reckon it looks like a Number 1 record, brothers and sisters. Woohoo! I wanna thank everyone who bought it. I want to thank everyone who helped make it. As you were.''

Liam's impressive figures only continued to flood in as it was also revealed that the 45-year-old singer sold 16,000 vinyl copies, which is the biggest one week vinyl sales in over two decades.