Liam Gallagher's 'For What It's Worth' music video will be similar to Sinead O'Connor's 'Nothing Compares 2 U'.

The 44-year-old rocker's latest song from his debut solo album 'As You Were' is a sombre number and unlike his promo clips for lead single 'Wall of Glass' and second track 'Chinatown', Liam won't be doing anything extravagant with the visuals for his third one and will simply be singing to the camera.

Making reference to the fact he's cut his hair short like Sinead's was in her video for the Prince cover in 1990, he told Radio X: ''It's gonna be me, obviously, staring at the camera, signing the song. No bells and whistles. Letting the song do the business, do you know what I mean?

''Maybe like 'Nothing Compares 2 U' ... That kind of thing. I've got the haircut for it.''

The 'Bold' singer previously said the song is his ''apology to all of the people he's p****d'' off'' over the years.

The former Oasis and Beady Eye frontman has a long line of people he's come to heads with over the years and he now uses Twitter to take aim at people, including his former bandmate and bitter sibling Noel Gallagher and the likes of U2 frontman Bono.

Asked about the themes of regret on the third single from his forthcoming debut solo LP 'As You Were', Liam previously explained: ''Yeah, obviously I've made a lot of mistakes.

''That's life. I guess it is an apology to whoever. I've p****d'' off a lot of people.

''But I'm certainly not gonna write a song for each and every one of them.

''There's one there. F*****' deal with it and move on.''

'For What It's Worth' is also reportedly an apology to Liam's ex-wife Nicole Appleton.

The lyrics appear to allude to his split from his former flame, which came after her fathered a child, Gemma, four, following a fling with journalist Liza Ghorbani.

He sings the chorus: ''I'll be the first to say I'm sorry, I made my own mistakes. For what it's worth I know it's just a word and words betray. Sometimes we lose our way.''

'As You Were' is released on October 6.