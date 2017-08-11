Liam Gallagher's new track 'For What It's Worth' is reportedly an apology to ex-wife Nicole Appleton.

The former Oasis singer has released his new single, and the lyrics appear to allude to his split from his former flame, which came after her fathered a child, Gemma, four, following a fling with journalist Liza Ghorbani.

Singing on the song's big chorus, Liam says: ''I'll be the first to say I'm sorry, I made my own mistakes. For what it's worth I know it's just a word and words betray. Sometimes we lose our way.''

It comes after Nicole and her All Saints band mates appeared to take aim at her ex with 'One Strike' - and Liam hasn't held back with his own musical response.

He sings: ''Behind the lenses is a poison picture you paint, let's not pretend you were ever searching for saints, because I've been crucified for just being alive. First bird to fly gets all the arrows, let's leave the past behind with all our sorrows.''

Liam's fans are said to be stunned by his latest song's similarities to Oasis' big hit 'Don't Look Back In Anger' - one of their most popular songs, penned by Noel.

With string arrangements and a guitar lick seemingly inspired by George Harrison, it has a hint of the iconic anthem.

A source told the Daily Star newspaper: ''Liam was threatening to sing Don't Look Back In Anger live to prove he could sing it better.

''Now he doesn't have to. It proves that Liam can write a song every bit as good as Noel's.''