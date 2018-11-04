Liam Gallagher has a new cat.

The 46-year-old musician - who was devastated when his moggy Lady Our Kid passed away in 2016 at the age of 19 - has taken to Twitter to reveal that he has gotten himself a new cat called Sid.

He shared a picture of the cat and wrote: ''Say hello to my new cat SID as you were LG.''

And he admitted his new pet is ''lively'', tweeting: ''Lively 1st night with RSID as you were LG x.''

Lady Our Kid was originally owned by Liam's former wife Nicole Appleton and her ex-boyfriend Robbie Williams, who split in 1999.

Nicole kept Lady Our Kid when they broke up and Liam became hugely fond of the cat, despite it once belonging to his rival Robbie.

Robbie said in 2013: ''I am now in my 40th year and I think it is time for a cat. I used to have one when I went out with Nicole Appleton from All Saints.

''We went to Harrods one day and bought one and called it Lady Our Kid. I wonder if she is still alive.

''Nicole got her in the 'cat-vorce', which is best because at that point in time, she was more equipped to look after her. But now I think it may be time for a cat or two.''

When Lady Our Kid died in 2016, Liam, Nicole and Robbie all paid tribute.

Liam shared a picture of the cat on Twitter and wrote: ''RIP KID'', while Nicole responded with a broken heart emoji.

Nicole then let former Take That star Robbie know the cat had passed, sharing a Twitter post in which, as well as including a photo of her hugging the animal, she wrote: ''I lost my best friend of 19 years tonight ..ladyrkid..I'm hurting so bad!..@robbiewilliams (sic)''

Robbie wrote on his account, ''Here's to you Lady Ourkid . Bless #RIP,'' followed by a heart emoji.