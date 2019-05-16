Liam Gallagher's second solo album will be his '(What's the Story) Morning Glory?' moment.

The director behind the former Oasis rocker's upcoming documentary 'As It Was' has opened up about what fans can expect from the follow-up to 2018's chart topping debut 'As You Were', and filmmaker Charlie Lightening has insisted it could have the same impact as the 'Don't Look Back In Anger' band's influential and iconic 1995 sophomore release.

He told NME: ''It's a continuation of 'As You Were'. If you look at 'Definitely Maybe' and '(What's the Story) Morning Glory?', one's the more punkier one and one's the bigger one, you know what I mean?

''That's progression. It's someone in the prime of it all. People aren't gonna be disappointed with it. I think it's gonna blow people away.''

The upcoming film will feature new song 'Once', and Charlie insisted it could be the best track Liam's recorded as a solo artist.

He added: ''I think it's way better than 'Wall Of Glass'. It hits you harder. [The album] is a continuation of 'As You Were' but it's just that bit bigger -if you're doing something for the second time, you've got more confidence behind you.

''The first single is so catchy - the middle-eight on it is just mega and then it goes into a massive chorus. It's brilliant.

''It's the sort of song you put on for stomping the streets - it's a got a proper stomp to it. You can hear these songs in stadiums. It's that sort of vibe. And that's the difference between a 'Definitely Maybe' and a 'Morning Glory.' ''

'As It Was' will focus on Liam's journey from ''boredom, booze and legal battles'' to solo star with the release of his debut solo LP 'As You Were' and subsequent sold-out global concerts.

The release of the documentary will be marked with a an ''exclusive performance'' at the premiere at London's Alexandra Palace on Thursday June 6