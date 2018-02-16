Liam Gallagher's London home used to be a brothel.

The former Oasis star is having his house in Highgate, north London renovated, and has claimed the building used to host French statesman Napoleon and his troops for sex sessions with prostitutes after returning from war.

He said: ''We are Highgate, so it's nice. It used to be.... there's about a row of them about 10 of them ... and the lady told me that they were old whorehouses.

''Like Napoleon used to come over with all his soldiers this is what they said... they are made in 1666.

''And she reckoned that all his soldiers used to come up the hill and they'd all like a place where they would have all their little rendezvous. ''

And the 'Wall of Glass' hitmaker is thinking about buying up all of the properties on the terrace and making them into one long building because he claims his new neighbours aren't impressed to have him moving in.

He added: ''I can see the neighbours now! When I go in there 'cause the building work is still going on, and see them going just like that 'oh no, not him man, you know what I mean!

''Loads of for sale signs going up next which is one way of buying the other houses, you know what I mean.

''Just buy the lot of them and knock them all in.''

The 45-year-old rocker - who own his own clothing label Pretty Green - has an eye for interiors and plans on jazzing the property up with velvet or leopard print curtains, and a faux antelope carpet.

Liam - who is in a relationship with his manager Debbie Gwyther - told Jo Whiley on BBC Radio 2: ''I love it, I'm a curtains guy ... I'm good at the interiors man I mean I've got a bit of an eye for it

Asked if he watches TV show 'Grand Designs', he said: ''No, but I'm into the fashion of it, clothes and stuff.''

And on his plans for the floors, he said: ''Carpet, I have leopard print carpet.

''No I do, I have leopard print, that's my Elvis' vibe and the Bet Lynch gear. Or antelope, but obviously it's not real.

''But Antelope carpet I might be going for this time.''