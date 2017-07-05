Liam Gallagher has mocked a passenger for causing his flight to be delayed by smoking in the cabin, despite getting in trouble himself for the same offence in the 90s.
Liam Gallagher's flight was delayed after a ''doughnut'' passenger was thrown off for smoking on the runway.
The 44-year-old rocker called them out but then shared a picture of himself doing just that on a plane back in the 90s.
Taking to Twitter on Wednesday afternoon (05.07.17), Liam wrote: ''Stuck on the runway some doughnut smoking hes been slung off I mean smoking on a flight how very dare he as you were LG x (sic)''
Before adding the throwback photo, with the caption: ''I mean cmon it's not big or clever as you were LG x (sic)''
The former Oasis frontman and his bitter rival and sibling Noel, 50 - who were known for their wild antics when they were in the Britpop defining group - were once accused of trying to bribe Qantas air hostess Owen Beddall in 2005 with £1,000 to smoke weed on a flight from London to Bangkok in 2005.
Beddall wrote about it in his memoir 'Confessions of a Qantas Flight Attendant - True Tales and Gossip from the Gallery'.
Speaking about how he was outbid by his colleagues, he said in an interview about the tome: ''They didn't end up paying because basically I was outvoted, I was all for it.''
In 1998, the 'Wall of Glass' singer was famously banned forever by Cathay Pacific airlines after allegedly throwing food at passengers on a flight from Hong Kong to Australia, and also refusing to put out his cigarette.
However, the outspoken star later insisted he didn't throw food.
At the time, he said: ''I didn't throw anything. I don't know what they're talking about. Some panhead told me to shut up - some panhead who needs stabbing through the head with a f***ing pick axe.''
The series' first Doctor appeared in this week's finale.
There were a number of defining bands of the 90's but Oasis were indisputably one...
Made by a fan for fans, this documentary explores the iconic English rock band through...