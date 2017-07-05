Liam Gallagher's flight was delayed after a ''doughnut'' passenger was thrown off for smoking on the runway.

The 44-year-old rocker called them out but then shared a picture of himself doing just that on a plane back in the 90s.

Taking to Twitter on Wednesday afternoon (05.07.17), Liam wrote: ''Stuck on the runway some doughnut smoking hes been slung off I mean smoking on a flight how very dare he as you were LG x (sic)''

Before adding the throwback photo, with the caption: ''I mean cmon it's not big or clever as you were LG x (sic)''

The former Oasis frontman and his bitter rival and sibling Noel, 50 - who were known for their wild antics when they were in the Britpop defining group - were once accused of trying to bribe Qantas air hostess Owen Beddall in 2005 with £1,000 to smoke weed on a flight from London to Bangkok in 2005.

Beddall wrote about it in his memoir 'Confessions of a Qantas Flight Attendant - True Tales and Gossip from the Gallery'.

Speaking about how he was outbid by his colleagues, he said in an interview about the tome: ''They didn't end up paying because basically I was outvoted, I was all for it.''

In 1998, the 'Wall of Glass' singer was famously banned forever by Cathay Pacific airlines after allegedly throwing food at passengers on a flight from Hong Kong to Australia, and also refusing to put out his cigarette.

However, the outspoken star later insisted he didn't throw food.

At the time, he said: ''I didn't throw anything. I don't know what they're talking about. Some panhead told me to shut up - some panhead who needs stabbing through the head with a f***ing pick axe.''