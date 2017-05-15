Liam Gallagher's clothing line is set to launch a new range honouring the 50th anniversary of The Beatles album 'Sgt Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band'.

The 44-year-old musician is the founder of clothing brand Pretty Green, and has said it was an ''absolute joy'' to put together the collection of items inspired by the seminal album, as he credits the British rockers - specifically the late John Lennon - with being a ''massive inspiration'' to him.

He said of the new range: ''It's been an absolute joy to do a collection in honour of the 50th anniversary of The Beatles 'Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band' for Pretty Green as The Beatles have been a massive inspiration to me, both for music and fashion.''

The collection will launch in August, and will be comprised of 28 pieces, including a limited run of just 50 'Lonely Hearts Club' Parka coats, a coat inspired by the hit song 'Strawberry Fields Forever', and a denim jacket with the 'Lonely Hearts Club' logo.

The range will also include Kaftans, shirts, and vintage style t-shirts.

Pretty Green CEO Richard Ralph added to NME magazine: ''As a company of Beatles fans, it's been a real privilege for everyone at Pretty Green to work on this project with The Beatles & Apple Corps. Given the previous collaborations we've done, as soon as the opportunity arose it immediately felt right for us.

''Using such a celebrated album as inspiration has allowed us some real creativity and we're really pleased with the final collection which will hopefully bring a bit of swinging 60's psychedelia to life.''

All items in the range will be available at all Pretty Green stores across the UK and in Japan, and will also be made available on the store's website.

Meanwhile, a deluxe reissue of the 'Sgt Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band' album will be released on May 26 to celebrate the anniversary.