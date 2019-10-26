Liam Gallagher's daughter Molly Moorish has added his surname to her Instagram account.

The 21-year-old model - whose mother is Lisa Moorish - was estranged from her Oasis rocker father until recently, and to show the new bond between them, she has changed her name on social media to include his surname.

Previously, Molly's Instagram handle was simply @mollymoorish, but she's now tacked her dad's name on the end, as it now reads @mollymoorishgallagher.

Molly marked the occasion with a picture of herself hugging her father, while they both donned Gucci branded bucket hats.

She captioned the snap: ''It's all Gucci''

Meanwhile, Liam - who also has two sons Lennon, 20, and Gene, 18, with his ex-wives Patsy Kensit and Nicole Appleton - recently said he ''regrets'' not seeing Molly when she was younger.

The 'One of Us' singer only started to build a relationship with his daughter in 2018 after choosing to not be part of her life when she was a child due to his strained relationship with her mother, but he now admits he was wrong to cut her out of his life.

Liam - who is also estranged from his young daughter Gemma, whom he has from his brief fling with America journalist Liza Ghorbani - said: ''I regret not seeing her till now - 20 years is a long time. That must have been terrible for her.''

And whilst the 46-year-old musician has always been present in his sons' lives, he does feel bad for the way he treated their mothers when he was married to them.

He said: ''I don't think I've done anything terrible, and I don't regret anything I've said, 'cause I must have meant it at the time. But I regret d***ing me missuses about, and breaking up families, and me kids having to go through all the bullshit.''