Liam Gallagher's daughter Molly Moorish-Gallagher is ''thankful'' for getting raised by her mother.

The former Oasis rocker cheated on then wife Patsy Kensit with Molly's mother Lisa Moorish, and while the 45-year-old singer finally met his 22-year-old offspring last year, she admitted she has no ''anger'' over how things worked out.

Speaking to the Sunday Times Magazine, she said: ''I don't have any anger. I'm actually thankful for how I was brought up with my mum and how my life's been.

''I wouldn't be who I am now if... it's all happened the way it was meant to happen. We just got on and I'm happy to have him now.''

Liam - who also has sons Gene, 17, and Lennon, 19, whose mothers are Nicole Appleton and Patsy Kensit respectively, and six-year-old daughter Gemma with Liza Ghorbani - wrote new song 'Now That I've Found You' in tribute to Molly on his upcoming second solo album 'Why Me? Why Not'.

The 'Wall of Glass' hitmaker explained he has gone with a friendly parenting style with his children.

He said: ''We definitely have a drink and a cig and that. But then again, if they get into some s***ty stuff I'll definitely be piping up and saying, 'You'd better knock that on the head.' ''

And Liam previously opened up about the song he wrote for Molly, which he said was reflecting on finally having her in his life.

He said: ''There is one on there that I done for me daughter Molly called 'Now That I've Found You'.

''Not like she was lost or anything or she was captured by the Taliban or anything like that. It's got a kind of 'now that you are in my life' kind of vibe.''