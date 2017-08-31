Liam Gallagher has thanked Madonna for making him realise he could sing.

The 44-year-old rocker has had an illustrous career but says his passion for singing started after he was ''whacked'' over the head with a hammer at school and woke up in hospital humming the queen of pop's hit 'Like A Virgin'.

Liam's career could have been much different if it wasn't for Madonna's song coming into his head, as he revealed he was more into football than singing at the time.

He told the Daily Star newspaper: ''I was always into football and I was never really into music.

''But then I got into some trouble at school, this geezer whacked me with this hammer and split my head open. When I woke up the first piece of music which went into my brain was 'Like A Virgin' by Madonna.

''I was sitting in hospital, singing along to 'Like A Virgin'. I was thinking: 'What the f***?'.

So Madonna, thank you very much.''

The 59-year-old megastar isn't the only female powerhouse to influence the 'Wall of Glass' hitmaker, as he recently admitted his forthcoming 'For What It's Worth' music video will be similar to Sinead O'Connor's promo for her 1990 hit 'Nothing Compares 2 U'.

Making reference to the fact he's cut his hair short like Sinead's was in the video to the Prince cover, he said: ''It's gonna be me, obviously, staring at the camera, signing the song. No bells and whistles. Letting the song do the business, do you know what I mean?

''Maybe like 'Nothing Compares 2 U' ... That kind of thing. I've got the haircut for it.''

The 'Bold' singer previously said the song is his ''apology to all of the people he's p****d'' off'' over the years.

The outspoken star has a long line of people he's come to heads with over the years and he now uses Twitter to take aim at people, including his former bandmate and bitter sibling Noel Gallagher and the likes of U2 frontman Bono.