Liam Gallagher's 'As You Were' is being released as a picture disc for the first time.

The former Oasis star's debut solo LP was 2017's top selling vinyl album and as part of HMV's Vinyl Week - which runs from June 8 to June 17 - fans of the 'Wall of Glass' hitmaker can get their hands on a special edition stunning black and gold splatter vinyl.

Also receiving limited releases is the Proclaimers' 'Sunshine On Leith' on green vinyl and Siouxsie & The Banshees' iconic 1981 release, 'Juju', will be pressed on gold vinyl.

2018 is the 70th anniversary of the 12'' 33 1/3 vinyl LP format and with sales reaching figures not seen since the 80s', HMV has unveiled the first set of its exclusive pressings which will be available for customers to buy in store on June 16.

On Wednesday (23.05.18), further exclusive vinyl announcements will be confirmed and on May 31, with a special 70th anniversary announcement coming on June 15.

Gennaro Castaldo of the UK record labels association, the BPI, commented: ''Drawing on its rich music heritage, HMV has played its full part in helping to bring the format back into mainstream popular culture - giving it significant profile in store as well as major promotion through hmv Vinyl Week, which has become an important event in the music industry calendar. With June 2018 marking the 70th anniversary of the album on vinyl LP format, this year's hmv Vinyl Week should prove an extra special one.''

From June 8, music fans will be able to buy their favourite records at reduced prices at HMV's 120 stores across the UK.