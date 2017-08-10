Liam Gallagher's 'For What It's Worth' is his ''apology to all of the people he's p****d'' off''.

The 44-year-old rocker unveiled the song on 'The Chris Evans Breakfast Show' on BBC Radio Two on Thursday morning (10.08.17) and it was met with great appraisal from fans with floods texting into the UK station after it was played.

The former Oasis frontman has a long line of people he's come to heads with over the years and he continues to speak his mind about certain people on Twitter, including his former bandmate and bitter sibling Noel Gallagher and he's lately taken aim at U2 frontman Bono, to name a few.

Asked about the themes of regret on the third single from his forthcoming debut solo LP 'As You Were', Liam explained to Noisey magazine: ''Yeah, obviously I've made a lot of mistakes.

''That's life. I guess it is an apology to whoever. I've p****d'' off a lot of people.

''But I'm certainly not gonna write a song for each and every one of them.

''There's one there. F*****' deal with it and move on.''

Showing he still has a soft side, the 'Wall of Glass' singer also admitted he misses the person his brother used to be before he abruptly walked off stage at the 'Some Might Say' rockers' concert in Paris in 2009, ending the band.

However, he is adamant he wouldn't want to be in Oasis with the 50-year-old guitarist now because he's a ''f***ing fake''.

Asked if he misses Noel, Liam said: ''Without a f***ing doubt. I miss the one that I was in a band with, but the one that I see now? Getting selfies with this one and that one? He doesn't know whether he's coming or going. For a geezer who bangs on about how his favourite band is U2? I was in a band with that kid for 20 f***ing years. And in those 20 years we had a party every f***ing night after pretty much every gig and we had tunes on. I never heard him play one f***ing U2 song. And believe you me, I was there at the beginning and the f***ing end. He's full of f***ing s**t, mate. I'm just here to f***ing shine a light on the f***ing fakes, man. And he's one of them.''