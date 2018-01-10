Liam Gallagher doesn't want to get Oasis back together because he's getting a huge ''rush'' from his solo gigs.

The 'Some Might Say' group's former frontman has admitted he ''can't be a**ed'' making up with his brother and bandmate Noel Gallagher, 50, because he's enjoying performing his own songs more than anything he's done before, including the group he formed after Oasis split in 2009, Beady Eye.

He admitted to News Corp Australia: ''We should never have split (Oasis) up but I'm a**ed if the band gets back together now because I'm getting that rush I wasn't getting in Beady Eye because we weren't doing the songs.

''Now we are doing these gigs and some of them on this tour have been like old Oasis gigs. Obviously I miss my brother being there and miss the other lads ... but I'm coming off the stage and I've been floored like I was in Oasis.''

Just before Christmas, fans went crazy with a glimmer of hope that they could end their long-standing feud - which they've been engaged in since Noel quit after their concert in Paris, where backstage Liam hit him over the head with his guitar - when Liam tweeted that he'd called a ''truce'' and made up with his sibling.

The 'Bold' singer posted a cryptic tweet, in which he sent good wishes to a mysterious ''NG'', and wished them a Happy Christmas.

However, the 'Wall of Glass' rocker insisted there's no chance of the band reuniting, and that the pair have simply called for a cease fire with their taunts.

He said at the time: ''God no, no. Oasis isn't getting back together, not at all. I'm doing my thing, [Noel's] doing his thing and that is the end of it.

''It's still the same - it's just that I've called a truce on it and he's called a truce on it and no more sl***ing.''

Liam took to Twitter to hint that he may once again be on speaking terms with Noel, writing: ''I wanna say Happy Xmas to team NG it's been a great year thanks for everything looking forward to seeing you tmorrow AS YOU WERE LG x (sic)''

And that's not all, as Liam even claimed the 'Holy Mountain' hitmaker ''reached out'' to him, suggesting they had buried the hatchet once and for all.

When one fan tweeted: ''.......Team who? Your not going to have a meltdown on here come Christmas day are you Liam when NG doesnt reach out to you. (sic)'', Liam responded: ''He's already reached out.''

However, Liam declared at the start of 2018 that the ''truce'' was off.

Replying to a fan who wrote: ''What about the truce (sic)'', he replied: ''F**k the truce (sic)''