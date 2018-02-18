Liam Gallagher thinks Rita Ora is ''amazing'' - but not good enough to work with him.

The former Oasis frontman was commenting on the 'Body On Me' singer performing at the BRIT Awards on Wednesday (21.02.18), and while he was full of praise for the busty blonde beauty, he doesn't think she has what it takes to collaborate with him.

The 45-year-old rocker told The Sun newspaper: ''They've [BRITs] got Rita Ora, haven't they? I love her. She's amazing.

''But I wouldn't like to work with her. She's not that good.''

The 'Wall of Glass' hitmaker - who released his debut solo LP 'As You Were' last year - says the same goes for any modern pop stars as he doesn't want to make music with ''the trendy lot''.

He said: ''Current artists have to be really good for me to be interested. On the last album I worked with a few people but none of the trendy lot.''

It comes after Liam accused organisers of the BRITs of being ''too scared'' to let him to perform at the ceremony.

The 'Songbird' songwriter revealed he'd been offered the opportunity to host the annual bash in London, but his real ambition is to perform for his fans.

Liam wrote on Twitter: ''So the Brit awards have ballooned it again as you were LG x

''All I wanted to do was play LIVE but there too scared too cosy the cheeky ***** asked me if I wanted to host it are they having a laugh LG x (sic)''

The rock 'n' roll star has been nominated for Best Male Solo Artist, where he will go up against Ed Sheeran, Stormzy, Loyle Carner and Rag'n'Bone Man for the coveted crown.

However, the controversial singer has not been afforded the opportunity to perform at the event, with that honour instead being handed to Rita, Foo Fighters, Ed Sheeran, Dua Lipa, Sam Smith, Stormzy, Rag N' Bone Man and Jorja Smith.