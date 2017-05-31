Liam Gallagher reunited with his former Oasis bandmate Paul 'Bonehead' Arthurs as he performed his debut solo show at Manchester's O2 Ritz on Tuesday evening (30.05.17).

The 44-year-old rocker put on a concert to benefit the victims of the Manchester Arena terror attack at Ariana Grande's concert last week, and performed a stellar set of the Britpop group's biggest hits, opening with 'Rock 'n' Roll Star' from their 1994 debut LP 'Definitely Maybe'.

Before going on stage, the intimate venue was lit with 22 candles to represent the amount of people who lost their lives when a nail bomb was denoted in the main foyer of the venue at the 23-year-old pop star's show, also injuring 59 people.

The 'Songbird' songwriter came on stage to chants of: ''Stand up for the 22.''

Before belting out the track, Liam declared: ''We're all doing it together. Normal business has been resumed.''

He debuted brand new songs, 'Greedy Soul', 'Wall Of Glass', 'Bold' and 'Paper Crown', from his forthcoming solo album 'As You Were' during his set.

However, it was Bonehead's appearance for 'Be Here Now', which was the ''surprise'' of the night, not an Oasis reunion between arch rivals and siblings Liam and Noel Gallagher, 50, which was rumoured hours before the gig took place.

Fans were hopeful after Liam wished his sibling a happy 50th birthday.

Despite being enemies, he wrote on Twitter: ''Happy 50th rkid stay young LG x (sic)''

Speaking about the horrific atrocity, Liam previously fumed: 'It's outrageous. Just so sad. What can you do? It's just f***ing out of order. There are kids and people dying all over the world. And for what?

''I'd gone to bed early - about 10pm - then got up in the morning to a text from my other brother saying what had gone on and I put the TV on. It's just unbelievable.''

Liam's debut solo show set list was as follows:

'Rock 'n' Roll Star'

'Morning Glory'

'Greedy Soul'

'Wall of Glass'

'Bold'

'Paper Crown'

'D'You Know What I Mean'

'Slide Away'

'It Doesn't Have To Be That Way'

'You'd Better Run, You'd Better Hide'

'Universal Gleam'

'Be Here Now'

'Live Forever'