Liam Gallagher paid tribute to those who died in the Manchester terror attack during a hometown show at the Parklife festival.

The former Oasis star performed at the annual event at Heaton Park on Sunday (10.06.18), and used the opportunity to pay his respects to the 22 people who lost their lives during the suicide bombing that occurred outside the Manchester Arena after Ariana Grande's concert in May 2017.

Before performing an acoustic rendition of 'Live Forever', Liam told the crowd: ''This one's for the people who lost their lives in the Manchester bombing. I've had my moments. Done my drinking, done my swearing. But when I want to show my softer side, come with me.''

Kicking off his set with 'Rock 'n' Roll Star', the 45-year-old singer kept the festival crowd enthralled with a hit-filled show that didn't shy away from his previous band's work.

He performed classics such as 'Some Might Say' and 'Morning Glory', while his former Oasis bandmate Paul 'Bonehead' Arthurs joined him on guitar for 'Supersonic' and 'Cigarettes & Alcohol'.

A number of tracks from his number one solo LP 'As You Were' featured in the set, such as 'Wall of Glass' and 'For What It's Worth', before Liam ended his set with fan favourite 'Wonderwall'.

The day before he took the stage, he jokingly suggested the festival - which was named after Oasis's Britpop rivals Blur's 1994 track 'Parklife' - needed a new moniker.

Referring to his own fashion choices, he said on Twitter: ''Stick an A in the middle of the K and the L and we're there PARKALIFE sounds better already as you were LG the genius x [sic]''