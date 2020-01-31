Liam Gallagher has unveiled a surprise 'Acoustic Sessions' EP.

The 'Stand By Me' hitmaker shocked fans by dropping the unexpected release - which including stripped back solo tracks and renditions of old Oasis songs - on Friday (31.01.20).

As well as tracks like 'Cast No Shadow' and 'Now That I've Found You', Liam has also recorded an acoustic take of 'Sad Song'.

The Oasis tune - which was originally recorded and performed by his brother Noel - was a bonus track on the vinyl version of 'Definitely Maybe'.

Although it was initially played by his sibling, Liam has previously played it live, including a rendition at his MTV Unplugged show in Hull.

The 47-year-old star has also revealed a music video for 'Once' featuring Manchester United legend Eric Cantona.

The iconic footballer can be seen taking up his 'King' mantle with a cloak and crown as he wanders through his palace singing the tune.

Although Liam is a lifelong Manchester City fan, he was ''thrilled'' to get Cantona in the video.

He said: ''I'm absolutely thrilled to have Eric Cantona, the last rock 'n' roll footballer, star in my video for 'Once'.

''Songs like this don't come around very often and neither do football players like him.''

Eric, 53, previously heaped praise on the song - which was originally included on Liam's 2019 album 'Why Me? Why Not.'

An early acoustic rendition appears on the new collection, and the musician explained: ''This is the original demo.

''It's my favourite version; it's silky smooth and it's fizzy bubblech. Turn off your mind, relax and float downstream!''

Earlier this week, Liam had teased ''something very special'', and told fans to expect a further announcement on January 31.

He tweeted: ''Keep your eyes peeled and ears open 31st January something very special for you all LG x (sic)''

And he previously revealed he was considering the idea of releasing a track called 'The World's In Need', which failed to make the cut on his second solo album and wasn't included on the new EP.

The outspoken rock star previously wrote on Twitter: ''I wrote a song last year called The worlds in need...might have to release it doesn't matter if it's out of tune as it's true c'mon you know LG x (sic).''

'Acoustic Sessions' track listing:

1. 'Cast No Shadow'

2. 'Now That I've Found You'

3. 'Alright Now'

4. 'Sad Song'

5. 'Stand By Me'

6. 'Once'

7. 'Meadow'

8. 'Once (Demo)'