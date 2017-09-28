Liam Gallagher has released 'Greedy Soul' from his debut solo LP 'As You Were'.

The former Oasis frontman performed the song live on 'Later... With Jools Holland' earlier this week, and the fourth single from the record is now available to stream on Spotify and purchase on iTunes.

After performing the track on the BBC Two music show, the 45-year-old rocker took to Twitter to reveal legendary songwriter Jimmy Webb told him the lyric, ''And it's a long way down, when you're the wrong way round'', is ''one of the finest lyrics''.

Liam wrote: ''Jimmy Webb said tnight that it's along way down when your the wrong way round was 1 of the finest lyrics he's ever heard as you were LG x (sic)''

'Greedy Soul' was co-written with Adele and Foo Fighters producer Greg Kurstin and has been speculated to be about the 'Songbird' songwriter's bitter rival and sibling Noel Gallagher - who he has barley spoken to since the band split in 2009 after an on-stage bust-up at a show in Paris, but regularly throw jibes at on Twitter - but Liam is yet to confirm if it is or not.

The song follows 'Wall of Glass', 'Chinatown', and 'For What It's Worth', which will be included on the record due out on October 6.

Liam also worked on several tracks with Dan Grech-Marguerat, who has previously worked with Radiohead, Mumford and Sons and Circa Waves.

And 'For What It's Worth' was co-written by Simon Aldred of Cherry Ghost.

Towards the end of the recording process, Liam spent a day at the legendary Air Studios, which was founded by late Beatles producer Sir George Martin in 1969.

There he added orchestration to 'For What It's Worth', 'Paper Crown' and 'Greedy Soul'.

At the time, he wrote on Twitter: ''Had a lovely day in air studios yesterday recording three songs with orchestra fwiw paper crown greedy soul the things i do for you as you were (sic)''

In June, Liam performed 'Wall of Glass', 'Greedy Soul' and 'Bold' all backed by a full brass section and a trio of female singers at Glastonbury.