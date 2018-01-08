Liam Gallagher has hit back at his brother Noel Gallagher after he slammed artists who are reliant on an ''army of songwriters''.

The former Oasis frontman made the comments in response to a recent interview by his former bandmate, who said: ''I'm offended by singer/songwriters who when you scratch the surface don't do any f***ing songwriting. As far as I'm aware if you scratch the surface of any solo artist in Britain and they've all got a team of songwriters behind them apart from me, Paul Weller and Johnny Marr, I'm struggling to think of anybody else.

''Richard Ashcroft, our kid [Liam] all the way to f***ing Ed Sheeran and the little fella from One Direction, they've all got an army of songwriters behind them. (sic)''

Liam, 45 - who co-wrote his debut solo album 'As You Were' with the likes of Andrew Wyatt and Michael Tighe - accused Noel, former Smiths star Johnny Marr and The Jam's Paul Weller of giving up on their respective bands after they split.

The controversial rocker wrote on the micro-blogging site: ''Dig me out all day long rkid but Richard Ashcroft p***es all over you and the 2 Ronnie's every day of the wk as you were LG x

''When was the last time you and your purists had a HIT you and and the purple rinse brigade PARK THE BUS boring boring boring boring boring. (sic)''

Speaking in reference to Noel - who had both Weller and Marr featured on his third solo LP 'Who Built The Moon? - supporting bands like U2, Liam added: ''And as for it being undignified to play stadiums at 50 its a lot more undignified to be supporting the undignified in stadiums RHCP U2 blah

''The day the smiths split up he parked the bus the day he broke up the Jam he parked the bus the day he broke up oasis he parked the bus LG x

''No wonder there all bum chums too much the guilty bus

''That's what happens when you want total control you end up out of control as you f***ing were LG x (sic)''

The 'Wall of Glass' hitmaker then declared that his ''truce'', which he called with his sibling - who he's been engaged in a high-profile feud since Noel quit Oasis in August 2009 - before Christmas, was no more.

Replying to a fan who wrote: ''What about the truce (sic)'', he replied: ''F**k the truce (sic)''