The siblings, who were formerly in Oasis together, have been involved in a war of words for the past few years. So when Noel was revealed to be supporting Bono's band on the European leg of the upcoming 30th anniversary tour of album The Joshua Tree, fans waited with bated breath to see if Liam would comment on the news.

And they didn't have to wait long, with many assuming the rocker's tweet was a direct comment about his brother's new gig.

"I see all that brown nosing is finally starting to pay off. NO SHAME," Liam wrote.

His remark is a reference to Noel's very public love of U2, with his brother frequently mentioning the band in interviews.

He once told BBC Radio 4’s Desert Island Discs: “I love U2 and if you don’t get it then you don’t get it and shame on you for not. With or Without You is one of the greatest songs ever written.”

U2's new tour will kick off on 12 May (17) in Vancouver Canada, performing across North America before heading to Europe in July. It is in Europe that Noel will take on the job of support act, and he said in a statement that being given the chance to do so with his band Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds was a "dream come true".

"It will be both a pleasure and an honour to play my part in what still remains the greatest show on earth," he added.

Each show on the tour will include a performance of The Joshua Tree in its entirety, with the initial run of dates finishing in Brussels, Belgium on 1 August (17).