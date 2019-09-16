Liam Gallagher ''regrets'' not seeing his daughter Molly until she had grown up.

The 'One of Us' singer started to build a relationship with his estranged daughter in 2018 after choosing to not be part of her life when she was a child due to his strained relationship with her mother, songwriter and Kill City singer Lisa Moorish.

The reconciliation happened with the help of Liam's fiancée Debbie Gwyther and after growing close to Molly, 21, he now accepts that he was wrong to cut her out of his life.

In an interview with The Daily Telegraph, he said: ''I regret not seeing her till now - 20 years is a long time. That must have been terrible for her.''

Liam, 46, also has two sons Lennon, 20, and Gene, 18, with his ex-wives Patsy Kensit and Nicole Appleton and although he has always been in their lives he does feel bad for the way he treated their mothers when he was married to them.

He said: ''I don't think I've done anything terrible, and I don't regret anything I've said, 'cause I must have meant it at the time. But I regret d***ing me missuses about, and breaking up families, and me kids having to go through all the bullshit.''

Although Liam is not your average parent he thinks he is a good dad, which is proven by the fact his children always want to ''hang out'' with him.

When asked how he rates himself as a parent, he said: ''Mega. I think I'm well good, besides me probably f***ing up their lives a bit at the beginning!

''I'm not too strict and not too soft. I tell you what: if I was, [my children] wouldn't want to hang out with me. And they're constantly begging for us to hang out.''

And Liam - who also has a young daughter Gemma from his brief fling with America journalist Liza Ghorbani - doesn't accept his estranged brother Noel Gallagher's accusation that he's been trying to rewrite history since becoming a solo artist and portraying himself as a ''family fan''.

The rock 'n' roll star said: ''He's banging on, saying that I'm trying to rewrite history and I'm a pretend family man. I might have f***ed up a couple of relationships, but I can be a great dad to my kids without me having to be in a relationship with their mums.''