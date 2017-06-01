Liam Gallagher would prefer to be in Oasis than be a solo artist.

The iconic rock group's former frontman has just dropped his debut solo single 'Wall of Glass', which is the lead track from his hotly-anticipated album 'As You Were', but the singer has admitted he'd love to be back with his old bandmates - including his brother and bitter rival Noel Gallagher, 50.

Speaking to Johnny Vaughan on Radio X, the 44-year-old rocker said: ''Yeah I prefer that. I mean, listen, I mean I prefer to be in Oasis.

''Let's get that ... We know that. I prefer to be in a band.

But that's not happening, so you can't sit at home twiddling your thumbs, do you know what I mean?

''I'm not going to get a job. I guess, I mean I was always going to get back into it but I've got a band, man, the band are good but I guess my name is on top of it which suits me fine, man.''

Noel quit the 'Morning Glory' group after having a backstage bust-up with Liam before a headline slot at a Paris music festival in August 2009, and they've been at loggerheads ever since.

Rumours of a reunion have been circulating for years, but the outspoken rock star insists it is Noel who is holding back on getting the band back together.

He recently said: ''I've said this a million times before - the person holding an Oasis reunion back is Noel, not me.''