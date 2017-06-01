Former Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher has admitted he prefers being in a band after dropping his debut solo single ahead of his album 'As You Were'.
Liam Gallagher would prefer to be in Oasis than be a solo artist.
The iconic rock group's former frontman has just dropped his debut solo single 'Wall of Glass', which is the lead track from his hotly-anticipated album 'As You Were', but the singer has admitted he'd love to be back with his old bandmates - including his brother and bitter rival Noel Gallagher, 50.
Speaking to Johnny Vaughan on Radio X, the 44-year-old rocker said: ''Yeah I prefer that. I mean, listen, I mean I prefer to be in Oasis.
''Let's get that ... We know that. I prefer to be in a band.
But that's not happening, so you can't sit at home twiddling your thumbs, do you know what I mean?
''I'm not going to get a job. I guess, I mean I was always going to get back into it but I've got a band, man, the band are good but I guess my name is on top of it which suits me fine, man.''
Noel quit the 'Morning Glory' group after having a backstage bust-up with Liam before a headline slot at a Paris music festival in August 2009, and they've been at loggerheads ever since.
Rumours of a reunion have been circulating for years, but the outspoken rock star insists it is Noel who is holding back on getting the band back together.
He recently said: ''I've said this a million times before - the person holding an Oasis reunion back is Noel, not me.''
The actor explains why it could eventually happen.
Steven Tyler prays for Chris Cornell during Asia show.
'Pirates of the Caribbean' is an exciting new career development for Brenton Thwaites.
There were a number of defining bands of the 90's but Oasis were indisputably one...
Made by a fan for fans, this documentary explores the iconic English rock band through...