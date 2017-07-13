Liam Gallagher says he recruited Pete Doherty's bassist Drew McConnell because he's ''f***ing talented''.

The former Oasis frontman knew the 38-year-old musician would be a perfect fit for his band because he has to have been ''pretty headstrong'' to be in Babyshambles with

The Libertines frontman.

He gushed: ''I'd never met Drew before and you know - he's f***ing talented. He's played with The La's, Drew, so he's obviously talented. To keep the f***ing Babyshambles thing going he's gotta be pretty headstrong, you know what I mean.''

The pair hit it off as they are both ''laid back''.

On how he met Drew, Liam told NME magazine: ''I met him and he seemed cool. He's been very f***ing laid back. There's been no like 'look, you's lot - do ya f***ing thing, here's your numbers, go and f***ing do it'.''

Pete, 38, was the one who confirmed the 44-year-old rocker had stolen Drew from him.

He said: ''Stressification on the band front, Drew playing bass guitar for Liam Gallagher's new tour.''

Liam and Pete have been at loggerheads for years and the 'Wall of Glass' hitmaker says he doesn't communicate with him and has only bumped into him once lately.

He said: ''No, I've only met him once, but that was years ago at the Forum when he was with ... what are they called.. fucking, Libertines. It was just 'hello, you're really tall and that'. He looked like my mic stand.''

The pair have another mutual person in common as they both have children by 90s indie rocker Lisa Moorish.

The 'Live Forever' hitmaker has 19-year-old daughter Molly with the former Kill City singer and Pete has 13-year-old son Astile.

They have feuded several times over the years, one of the most notable though was At V Festival in 2005.

Liam labelled the Babyshambles star ''one big c***'' on stage after he didn't turn up for his support slot with Oasis at the Rose Bowl in Southampton, South West England.

He said on stage at the event held in Chelmsford, Essex: ''It's good to see Pete Doherty turned up. One big c***.''