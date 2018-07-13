Liam Gallagher has postponed his European tour due to an ''unforeseen change in his recording schedule''.

The 'Greedy Soul' rocker was due to play a series of concerts this November but he has had to move the dates as he will be heading back into the studio with collaborators Greg Kurstin and Andrew Wyatt to lay down more tracks for his second solo LP.

A statement revealed: ''Due to an unforeseen change in Liam's recording schedule, the headline European tour planned for November is having to be postponed. We will be announcing the new dates, shortly, but in the meantime all tickets will remain valid or refunds can be obtained from the point of purchase.''

Liam, 45, flew out to Los Angeles in April to start work on the follow-up to his debut solo record 'As You Were', which has been a hit all over the world.

The former Oasis frontman and his collaborators intend to have the LP finished by December and ready to be released in 2019 as he and Andrew and Greg are already halfway through the recording process.

He previously said: ''We're halfway through the next album.

''In between touring I've been in LA doing the next one and I reckon it'll be done by Christmas. We're flying through it. It's with the same guys.''

Among the songs co-written by the trio for 'As You Were' are the singles 'Wall of Glass', 'For What It's Worth' and 'Paper Crown'.

Liam - who has blasted his estranged brother Noel Gallagher for making ''cosmic pop'' on his last album 'Who Built the Moon?' - has stated that his next LP will be ''classic rock'' that his fans will love.

Mocking his 51-year-old sibling and former Oasis bandmate - who has been touring with a backing singer who plays scissors on some tracks - Liam said: ''It'll be classic rock 'n' roll, there'll be no cosmic pop and no d***head playing scissors.''