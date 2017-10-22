Liam Gallagher is planning another solo album.

The former Oasis frontman is thrilled with the success of his LP 'As You Were', which topped the UK album charts, and he says he will release a follow-up.

Speaking to Absolute Radio, he said: ''I'm made up that the album's been received really well. There's a lot of people who get a number one with like 3,000 copies these days, and that ain't f**king good enough for me. Obviously it sold well, and it seemed like people really want a Liam Gallagher record, so that's made me happy. I guess we'll go and do another one!''

However, Liam has made no secret of the fact he would rather still be in Oasis with his older brother Noel Gallagher.

Speaking previously, the 45-year-old singer said he believes the world needs him and Noel, 50, to put aside their differences because the world is such a crazy place now.

The band split in August 2009 after a huge backstage bust-up which resulted in Liam swinging a guitar at Noel's head, resulting in him quitting the group stating that he couldn't go on working with his younger sibling.

Liam said: ''Oasis ain't getting back together, but The Verve might be. But I think with all the s**t that's going on in the world. It's like United King f**king doom not United Kingdom isn't it? This is not me putting it out there going I need my brother, I'm quite happy doing what I'm doing. I'm having a nice time, I'm sure he is, but I just think sometimes ... we've got such a f***ing great life, I think we should put all our s**t aside and just all have a f**king good time.''