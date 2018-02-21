Liam Gallagher performed a moving rendition of Oasis hit 'Live Forever' at the BRIT Awards in memory of those who lost their lives in the Manchester terror attack last year.

The former Oasis frontman took to the stage at the glitzy award ceremony in London on Wednesday (21.02.18) to perform the track, which was dedicated to the memory of the 22 people who tragically lost their lives after a terrorist let off a bomb outside the Manchester Arena after an Ariana Grande concert on May 22 last year.

Liam's performance of 'Live Forever' - which he famously sang alongside Coldplay's Chris Martin at the One Love Manchester benefit concert that was staged a few weeks later to raise money for those affected - was preceded by a moving introduction by Take That's Gary Barlow.

Gary said: ''May 22 2017 will always be remembered for the saddest of reasons. That night, 14,000 people were having a wonderful night watching Ariana Grande perform at the Manchester Arena. These innocent, beautiful, music loving people were blissfully unaware that in just a few moments, their lives would change forever.

''A horrific terrorist attack took place, stealing the lives, dreams, and futures of 22 people whilst injuring and maiming hundreds of others. Live changed irreparably, forever.

''A few weeks later, Ariana returned to the city to host the One Love Manchester concert, helping the families of the victims and survivors of the tragedy. It was an event that epitomised the human spirit, an event that showed hate will never win, and fear will never divide us.

''In a tribute to the people we so sadly lost that day, but who will always live on forever in our hearts, in our minds, and in our memory. Please welcome on stage, Liam Gallagher.''

The 45-year-old Manchester native took to the stage in a last minute change of schedule, after original performer Ariana Grande was forced to pull out just hours before the show began due to unforeseen complications.