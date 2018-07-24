Liam Gallagher briefly paused his Benicassim set after a ''stinky'' fish was thrown on stage by a member of the crowd.

The former Oasis star was just preparing to perform the Britpop group's song 'Cigarettes and Alcohol' at the music festival in Spain on Sunday (22.07.18), when the festival-goer lobbed the aquatic creature in Liam's direction.

Unimpressed, Liam ranted: ''Which d***head threw the fish here, then?

''Stinky smelly fish, man. Listen man, I ain't that f***ing bad, don't be throwing fish.

''I've seen a lot worse than this s**t. I can't be singing while there's a fish there.''

The 45-year-old rocker then had the fish removed from stage by one of his roadies, before carrying on with his performance.

In recent times, Liam has instigated odd items being brought to his gigs.

The 'Wall of Glass' hitmaker often calls his brother and former bandmate Noel a potato in his Twitter jibes and after the latter performed tracks from his third solo LP 'Who Built The Moon? with the assistance of a woman playing a pair of scissors on UK music show 'Later... With Jools Holland' last year, Liam has joked he was going to have equally as bizarre DIY instruments accompany his band.

Subsequently, the rocker got an audience member to sheer the skin off a spud during a solo gig in London, a double-edged joke at the expense of Noel.

During his rendition of 'Greedy Soul', Liam tweeted at the time: ''To the peeler who peeled his little heart out last night you my friend are truly out there, psychedelic even, as you were King Parka Monkey x (sic)''

Footage also appeared of a male fan in the front row snipping a pair of scissors as Liam sung.

Meanwhile, the 'Songbird' songwriter - who has been at loggerheads with Noel ever since a backstage bust-up at their concert in Paris in 2009, which led to the demise of the 'Wonderwall' group - recently took to Twitter asking his brother to reunite the band, insisting he ''forgives'' Noel for what has happened in past.

He wrote on Twitter: ''Earth to noel listen up rkid I hear your doing gigs where people can't drink alcohol now that's the BeZarist thing you've done yet I forgive you now let's get the BIG O back together and stop f***ing about the drinks are on me LG x (sic)''

However, it was too good to be true, as he later added: ''I'll take that as a NO then as you were LG x [sic]''