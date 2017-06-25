Liam Gallagher reportedly held a party of ''epic proportions'' after his Glastonbury set.

The 'Wall of Glass' singer was watched by his old friend Johnny Depp as he performed at the iconic music festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset, South West England, on Saturday (24.06.17), and after he came off stage, the pair headed to the former Oasis' frontman's private luxury teepee, where they caused ''carnage''.

A source told the Sunday Mirror newspaper: ''Liam and Johnny used to hang out in the 90s.

''They are two of the biggest hellraisers of their time and they've always had a laugh, it was always going to be a wild reunion.''

Liam - who was accompanied to the festival by girlfriend Debbie Gwyther and his sons from his previous marriages, Lennon, 17, and 15-year-old Gene - had ordered 40 bottles of vodka, 10 cases of beer and five magnums of champagne on his rider to ensure the evening went with a bang.

A pal had said before the bash: ''It's going to be carnage.

''Festival organisers have said the last coaches will leave at 11pm, but Liam and his crew want to party, they are going to make the most of the festival, they were breaking the rules before they even arrived.''

The 44-year-old rocker had admitted he didn't watch much of the TV coverage of the festival the day before - because he is obsessed with reality show 'Love Island'.

He told Jo Whiley on BBC Radio 2: ''I watched Dizzee Rascal's set from my room yesterday.

''And then I watched 'Love Island'. That's where it's at. That's what goes on man.

''I've had four years of doing nothing, you know what I mean?

''I've gotta do something and I've gone to the dark side and 'Love Island' it is.''