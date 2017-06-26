Liam Gallagher partied with grime stars Wiley and Stormzy at Glastonbury at the weekend.

The former Oasis frontman has admitted to being a fan of the British rap scene since making his return to music as a solo artist and on Saturday (24.06.17) he performed on The Other Stage at the festival before Wiley and Stormzy thrilled fans with their sets.

Liam took the chance to hang out with the pair backstage over a beer and also watched them perform, describing grime as the ''new punk''.

He said: ''I'm down with the grime boys, I met Wiley and we had a chat about a fight that's coming up. I met Stormzy. It's good, it's the new punk.''

The 44-year-old rock legend - who made history during his gig by singing Oasis classic 'Don't Look Back In Anger' for the first time ever, as the song was recorded and always performed by his older brother Noel - got into grime through his youngest son Gene, 15, and since he declared his respect for the scene, rappers such as Skepta have voiced their mutual admiration for Liam's music and attitude.

Following Liam's epic show, the notorious hellraiser held a party of ''epic proportions'' on site at Worthy Farm in Somerset, South West England, with his old friend Johnny Depp - who was so close to Liam and Noel at one point that he was invited to play guitar on their song 'Fade In-Out' from Oasis' 1997 album 'Be Here Now'.

A source said: ''Liam and Johnny used to hang out in the 90s. They are two of the biggest hellraisers of their time and they've always had a laugh, it was always going to be a wild reunion.''

Liam was joined by his touring band and girlfriend Debbie Gwyther and he had ordered 40 bottles of vodka, 10 cases of beer and five magnums of champagne on his rider to ensure the evening went with a bang in his private luxury tepee.