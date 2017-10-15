Liam Gallagher owes ''everything'' to his mother.

The 45-year-old singer might be outspoken toward his brother and musical rival Noel, but he isn't feuding with his whole family, and he has heaped praise on his mother Peggy.

When asked what he owes to his parents, Liam said: ''I owe my mother everything; she gave me life, guidance and beautiful skin.''

The 'Wall of Glass' hitmaker would even take his mother on a desert island with him, as long as they were surrounded by an ''endless supplies of food and booze''.

Asked where he'd most like to be, he said: ''On a desert island with no technology, surrounded by friends and family with endless supplies of food and booze.''

Liam revealed his answers in a series of quickly answered questions put to him by The Guardian newspaper, where he also revealed his biggest regret was ''Oasis splitting up'', and says he relaxes by ''running every morning''.

He also claimed his guilty pleasure is ''70s sitcoms like 'Rising Damp''', his most unappealing habit is ''licking [his] own plates'', and that the worst thing anyone's ever said to him was ''Are you Noel Gallagher?''.

Meanwhile, the 'For What It's Worth' singer recently admitted he welcomes his mother's advice when it comes to his career, and said she even helped select the songs that made it onto his recently released debut solo album 'As You Were'.

Explaining how his mother's advice guides his decisions, Liam said: ''It nice when my mom hears a song, and she goes 'Liam, you're singing lovely there.' I go, 'cool, that's not going to be the first single then, we'll leave that one for the third single.'

''When she's going 'Liam, why you screaming and shouting?' Then I go 'that's the one! Put that one out first.'''