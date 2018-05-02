Liam Gallagher could be set to record songs Miley Cyrus reportedly rejected.

The former Oasis frontman is currently in Los Angeles working with his ''army'' of songwriters on the follow-up to his debut solo LP 'As You Were', and has just completed his first sessions with producer Greg Kurstin and Andrew Wyatt.

The latter, who helped out on 'Paper Crown' and 'Chinatown' for the chart-topping first record, had recently been penning tracks with the 'Wrecking Ball' singer, and sources say some of the songs Miley turned down have been offered to the 45-year-old rocker.

An insider told the Daily Star newspaper: ''Liam and and Andrew get on very well and the studio sessions have proven to be very fruitful so far.

''Just before Liam got to LA, Andrew had been in the studio with Miley laying down songs for her next album but some didn't fit.

''There's one track he thinks could be re-worked as a big rock ballad for Liam.''

The source says that the 'Songbird' songwriter is willing to test out the Miley songs as he is confident in Andrew's capabilities after 'As You Were' went platinum in the UK.

They added: ''In the past he might have refused to entertain the idea but after the success of his first record Andrew has the full trust of Liam.

''He's willing to see give it a go and see how it ends up.''

Liam recently tweeted about his first day in the studio, telling his 2.97 million fans: ''1st session of writing with the mighty Greg Kurstin and Andrew wyatt aka THE ARMY sounding BIBLICAL as you were LG x (sic)''

Liam refers to his ''army'' of songwriters after his bitter brother and former bandmate Noel Gallagher criticised Liam for using multiple writers to pen tracks on his record.

Noel fumed previously: ''I'm offended by singer/songwriters who when you scratch the surface don't do any f***ing songwriting. As far as I'm aware if you scratch the surface of any solo artist in Britain and they've all got a team of songwriters behind them apart from me, Paul Weller and Johnny Marr, I'm struggling to think of anybody else.

''Richard Ashcroft, our kid [Liam] all the way to f***ing Ed Sheeran and the little fella from One Direction, they've all got an army of songwriters behind them. (sic)''