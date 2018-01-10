Liam Gallagher and his brother Noel Gallagher had ''worse'' bust-ups than the one that resulted in the end of Oasis.

The Britpop group's former frontman insists that the 'Supersonic' group should never have split up after a concert in Paris in August 2009, which saw guitarist Noel walk out on his bandmates after his younger sibling swung his guitar around his head.

Speaking on Australia's Nova FM, he admitted: ''We should never have split up -- that's the only thing.

''He was going on like I'd killed his cat or something ... we'd had worst arguments, you know what I mean? I think he just wanted out.''

The 45-year-old rocker - who has revived the rock 'n' roll scene with his debut solo LP 'As You Were' - thinks the reason the 'Holy Mountain' hitmaker isn't interested in reuniting the 'Some Might Say' group again, is because he ''hasn't got it in him'', and would much prefer to perform stripped back solo sets.

Asked about the chances of them ending their long-running feud to reunite, Liam said: ''I'd love it mate ... but I don't think [Noel]'s got it in him.

''I don't think he's got any rock and roll in him anymore, and that's not me digging ... I think that's the reason he didn't want to get the band back, he likes to roll his sleeves up, get a shirt on, play an acoustic set.''

Noel announced he'd quit the band by releasing a statement after the backstage fight at the Paris gig, which read: ''It's with some sadness and great relief to tell you that I quit Oasis tonight.

''People will write and say what they like, but I simply could not go on working with Liam a day longer.''

Meanwhile, Liam recently declared that his ''truce'', which he called with his sibling - who he's been engaged in a high-profile feud since Noel quit Oasis, but has been heightened with Liam's recent Twitter tirades against him - before Christmas, was no more, after the 50-year-old star knocked musicians who use ''an army'' of songwriters.

Replying to a fan who wrote: ''What about the truce (sic)'', Liam - who worked with the likes of Andrew Wyatt and Michael Tighe on his record - replied: ''F**k the truce (sic)''