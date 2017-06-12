Liam Gallagher insists Oasis is ''done'' and there won't be a reunion because his brother Noel Gallagher ''doesn't want it''.

The siblings' band came to an abrupt end in August 2009 following a backstage fight between the pair before a Paris festival performance, and Liam would be up for a reunion but knows it can't happen because he's not a ''yes man'' and won't agree with everything Noel wants.

The 44-year-old singer is still angry with Noel, 50, for not appearing at the One Love Manchester benefit concert organised by Ariana Grande to raise money for the victims of the terror attack, but he insists he doesn't want to waste any more energy on his ex-bandmate and wants to focus on his solo career.

Speaking to Chris Evans on UK station BBC Radio 2, he said: ''Oasis, that's done mate. That's done and has been done for a long, long time. Regardless of what happened over the weekend or whatever - Noel Gallagher doesn't want it. Full stop. He's quite happy doing his stuff. He doesn't want to have to entertain me because he knows I won't stand for his stuff. Do you know what I mean?

''He wants to surround himself with little yes men that he can hire and fire whenever he wants, but he's not getting that with me. It doesn't matter about me digging him out or underlining the lack of empathy and sympathy that he has for people in Manchester. That's got nothing to do with it. Oasis is done.''

Liam also claimed that Noel - who was defended by both Coldplay's Chris Martin and the concert organisers for not performing at One Love Manchester - was desperate to break up Oasis so he could launch himself as a solo star and would have found any reason.

The 'Wall of Glass' singer added: ''I didn't want the band to split up in the first place. He's made out like something really terrible has happened. He wanted to end because he wanted to go solo. I don't know why people can't get that into their heads.''