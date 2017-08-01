Liam Gallagher says Oasis wouldn't have worked with ''two Noels or two Liams''.

The 'Some Might Say' group's frontman says despite being his older sibling Noel Gallagher's bitter rival, the constant clashing is what made the Britpop group - which came to an abrupt end in August 2009 following a backstage fight between the pair before a Paris festival performance - so legendary.

The 44-year-old rocker admits that he left the 50-year-old guitarist to do most of the ''graft'', including writing most of the songs, while he would live the rock 'n' roll lifestyle and ''undo the graft'', however he says that is what was key to their success.

Asked whether just performing Oasis songs was sufficient for him, Liam told the latest issue of GQ magazine: ''Always. Honestly. I knew the score. That was Noel's thing. My thing was the whole cliché: the sex, the drugs, the rock'n'roll.

''I lived it, mate. I was it. And that's why Oasis worked. We couldn't have both been boring f***s and neither could we have both been headcases like me.

''And I know how much it annoyed him. He did the graft while I went out and undid the graft. But Oasis wouldn't have worked with two Liams or two Noels.

''The Rolling Stones wouldn't have worked if they were nuns, would they?''

The 'Wall of Glass' singer - who is gearing up to release his debut solo album 'As You Were' later this year - then confirmed Noel's recent comments that he might lead the rock star life but Liam is the ''rock star''.

He added: ''Listen, I'm sorry he got dealt the card he did to write the songs, but who's the one with eight houses now? As he says himself, he might have the rock-star life, but who is the real rock star here?''

It comes after Noel said: ''I live a rock star life... But I'm not sure that I'm a rock star.

''Liam's a rock star. Do you know what I mean?''