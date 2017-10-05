Liam Gallagher doesn't care about how much money he has earned from his music career.

The former Oasis frontman - who is worth an estimated £6 million - insists he has no idea how much he has in the bank and what he's spent over the years.

Asked when he last spoke to the bank manager, he said: ''Never. I'm not into that s**t man. I don't know how much money I've got, I don't know how much money I've lost. I'm not a**ed.''

The 'Wall of Glass' hitmaker - who has daughters Molly, 20, and Gemma, four, from flings with Lisa Moorish and Liza Ghorbani, and sons Lennon, 18, and Gene, 16, with ex-wives Patsy Kensit and Nicole Appleton respectively - does like to spend money on takeaways because his culinary skills are quite limited.

Speaking to the new issue of Q magazine, he admitted: ''I don't cook. I mean, I make my kids' breakfast when they stay over - toast and Coco Pops. If I'm on my own, I'll have a takeaway. I like a curry. Nice and hot. Get those f***in' eyebrows dripping. They're like two wet rugs after I've had a vindaloo.''

Liam, 45, may not cook for his kids very often, but if the world was about to end, he'd make sure to spend some quality time with them.

Discussing what he'd do before the world ended, he said: ''I'd round up the family and give them a big cuddle. I'd like to play some great concerts before then though. Stir up some real emotions and inspire the kids down the front. I've done my thing, I'm passing on the baton - it's time someone else got cracking.''