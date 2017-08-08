Liam Gallagher thinks his brother Noel Gallagher will love his debut solo album.

The 'Wall of Glass' singer may have an ongoing feud with his former Oasis bandmate, but he still thinks the 50-year-old guitarist will appreciate the music on 'As You Were' as Liam thinks Noel is the ''better songwriter'' and will appreciate the tracks he's worked on with esteemed producers Greg Kurstin and Dan Grech-Marguerat as ''music lover''.

Asked by Chris Moyles on UK radio station Radio X if Noel has heard any of the tracks, Liam said: ''Oh yeah, of course he will have. And as a music lover he'll like it. And he'll come out and say it like a good boy. He'll go, 'That's a good f***ing album'. But deep down he'll be f***ing going, 'That little f***er', you know what I mean?

''I'm definitely not on his level, he's a far better songwriter than me, because he's been doing it for years. But as a singer, that's my gig man.''

The 44-year-old rocker recently admitted Oasis - who split up in August 2009 following on-stage bust-up at a show in Paris - wouldn't have worked with ''two Noels or two Liams''.

The former frontman says the constant clashing is what made the Britpop group so legendary.

And Liam even confessed to leaving his sibling to do most of the ''graft'', including writing the songs, while he lived the rock 'n' roll lifestyle, however he says that is what was key to their success.

Asked whether just performing Oasis songs was sufficient for him, Liam said: ''Always. Honestly. I knew the score. That was Noel's thing. My thing was the whole cliché: the sex, the drugs, the rock'n'roll.

''I lived it, mate. I was it. And that's why Oasis worked. We couldn't have both been boring f***s and neither could we have both been headcases like me.

''And I know how much it annoyed him. He did the graft while I went out and undid the graft. But Oasis wouldn't have worked with two Liams or two Noels.

''The Rolling Stones wouldn't have worked if they were nuns, would they?''