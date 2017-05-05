Liam Gallagher says his brother Noel Gallagher is ''getting nervous'' about his return to the music scene.

The 44-year-old rock 'n' roll star is getting ready to start his tour in June, beginning with several festival dates, and release his debut solo album 'As You Were' later in the year.

His older sibling and former Oasis bandmate Noel, 49, has just announced he is playing an intimate acoustic gig at London's Metropolis Studios on Wednesday May 10, offering members of his website the chance to win tickets to see the special show, which takes place before he supports U2 on their 30th anniversary 'Joshua Tree Tour'.

Liam claims Noel has only decided to play the small concert because he's trying to take attention away from his imminent comeback.

Taking to his Twitter account, the 'Songbird' songwriter posted: ''Somebody's getting nervous irrelevant gig for the beige folk as you were LG x (sic)''

When one his followers asked him ''when you gonna do a gig?'', Liam replied: ''Very soon s**t for brains and it'll be to loud and rock n roll for you fan boy as you were LG (sic)''

Twitter is the singer's social media platform of choice to hurl insults at Noel, whom he has barely spoken to since the guitarist quit Oasis in 2009 following a huge backstage bust-up before a concert in Paris, France, which ended with Liam swinging a guitar at Noel's head.

Liam's favourite line of attack is to post photos of Noel comparing him to a ''potato'' and he often brands his solo music with his band The High Flying Birds as ''beige''.

Noel is currently working with producer David Holmes on his third solo LP which is set to be released in November.