Liam Gallagher says his brother Noel's ego is ''out of control''.

Although Liam would love if he and his sibling could put their differences aside to reunite their band Oasis, he claims that Noel's ego is preventing it from happening.

Speaking to The Times, he said: ''Mate, it's not up to me, is it? It's in the hands of Noel. He's got the biggest power and that's what p****s me off. It will depend on how his solo records go because his ego is out of control and he won't be able to handle it if it dwindles, but he's obviously got a massive problem with me.

''As far as I'm concerned, it was a minor argument that broke up Oasis. We've had worse. I heard talk about him doing a solo career five years before, so he used it to jump ship. Right now I can't give a s**t about Oasis, Noel or his s**t fans.''

Liam, 44, also blasted Noel again for not playing at Ariana Grande's One Love Manchester benefit concert earlier this month, even though Noel, 50, donated the royalties from Oasis' 'Don't Look Back In Anger' to victims of the Manchester terrorist attack.

He said: ''He's made it clear that a reunion is not at the top of his priorities and right now it's not the top of mine. I would prefer it if I was in Oasis, but that's not what the Manchester concert was about. He could have got up and done Don't Look Back in Anger and never even had to see me.

''Are you telling me that if Noel Gallagher rocked up with his guitar and knocked on the door they would say, 'You're not invited, mate'? So he can f**k off on that one. I don't care if he was in the Amalfi Coast or wherever, it lacked sympathy on his behalf. We have family and friends in Manchester and me mam's still there, and it would have been nice to do it for his people. End of.''

Liam performed 'Live Forever' with Coldplay at the gig and despite calling frontman Chris Martin a vicar, a geography teacher and a plant pot over the years, he said the pair got on well.

Liam explained: ''I did say, after we rehearsed 'Live Forever' in the toilets, sorry to him for that. But [Martin] said, 'No, no, carry on, we love it!' So I was like, 'OK, what's that you're wearing?' They know it's in jest. We're all different. Not everyone can be as cool as me.''