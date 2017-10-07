Liam Gallagher ''never'' wanted to be a solo artist.

The 45-year-old singer has admitted he finds it ''odd'' that he does not have the support of his brother Noel Gallagher when he is on stage and it is only him performing, and though he would ''prefer'' to be back in Oasis he knows that it will never happen, but he doesn't plan to create another new band.

Speaking to Variety Online about his career, the 'Wall of Glass' hitmaker said: ''I never really wanted to go solo. I still find it all a bit peculiar, having my name above the door, even though that's just the way it's got to be.

''But going solo... I still find it a bit odd. I'd much prefer to be in a band. I'd much prefer being in Oasis. I liked having the lads around and having a laugh. But that's not to be, so solo it is.

''To go back and start another band, we've done that with Beady Eye, and it's always going to get compared to Oasis. I don't fancy that. And at the time, going around trying to get guitarists and drummers, I just wasn't in the headspace for it.''

And Liam has admitted he struggles writing new tracks, although he has claimed he wrote ''most'' of the album 'As You Were'.

He explained: ''I still feel like a rock and roll singer more than a musician or a songwriter. I mean, I come up with a few songs, and I wrote most of the album, but I need a bit of help, man. I can write my little f***ing 'Greedy Souls' and I can write 'Bold (two of four songs on the album on which he receives solo writing credit), but I think I need a bit of help with the bigger songs. So there's Greg Kurstin, there's Andrew Wyatt, and a guy called Simon Aldred, who we did 'For What It's Worth' with. I'm down with it, man.''

And the music icon believes his recent hit 'For What It's Worth' is ''one of the great songs'' he has ever made, and he has dedicated the record to everyone he has hurt over the years.

Speaking about the single, Liam - who has 16-year-old son Gene with his former wife Nicole Appleton, Lennon, 18, with Patsy Kensit, as well as daughters Molly, 20, and four-year-old Gemma from two other relationships - said: ''I think it's one of the great songs I've sung on, ever. I've pissed off a lot of people and I've hurt a lot of people. And I'd like to dedicate this song to them. And that's it -- and we move on. I'm not going keep saying 'sorry' for the rest of my life. It happened. I've not killed anyone. It's to everyone in the universe who I've p***ed off or let down. But it's certainly not just about Noel or anyone. It could be about my kids, my mum, my ex-missus, anyone. It's about a lot of people.''