Liam Gallagher has claimed he's ''never got around'' to meeting his daughter Molly.

The 45-year-old rocker had his 20-year-old daughter after a fling with singer Lisa Moorish, and whilst he plays an active role in the life of his two sons Lennon, 18, and 16-year-old Gene - whom he has with Patsy Kensit and Nicole Appleton respectively - he has yet to meet his eldest child.

Speaking about Molly, Liam said: ''I've just never got around to meeting her. I've heard she's all right, though. She's doing all right. I never heard anything that she wanted to meet me.''

The 'Wall of Glass' hitmaker also has no contact with his youngest child - a five-year-old daughter named Gemma whom he has with New York journalist Liza Ghorbani - although he pays child support for both his daughters.

He added to the Daily Mirror newspaper: ''Not met the one in New York either. But I wish them well. If they ever need anything, give us a shout.''

It isn't the first time Liam has spoken about his estranged daughters, as he previously claimed he'd refrained from being involved in Molly's life due to his toxic relationship with her mother.

Asked if he'd be open to Molly contacting him, he said: ''I would be, yes. I mean I'm open to everything. But at the moment it ain't happening. Got no problem with the girl whatsoever.

''The girl's been looked after and clothed and fed and sent to lovely schools. I bought them a house and all that tack. I just think she's best off with her mum ... They aren't good when they are forced, these things. I think we leave it be. See what happens. If it happens it happens. Certainly, wouldn't turn her away, man. Let it be.

''She's welcome in my world and that, you know what I mean? Without a doubt. But I just ain't met her because her mam's ... Listen, we don't work. We don't get on.''