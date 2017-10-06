Liam Gallagher hopes his new album proves there's a ''good person'' beneath his bravado.

The outspoken rock star's new record 'As You Were' reveals a different, more ''heartfelt'' version of Liam, and he's keen for the public to see the other side to him as a songwriter.

Liam shared: ''There are some songs on the album which I've written myself which are heartfelt, I've had to dig down deep. Hoping they'll see another side to me as a songwriter.

''People seem to think I walk around booting pigeons and gobbing on old ladies, there's a good person underneath this parka.''

Liam, 45, admitted the album's name ultimately means ''nothing''.

However, the name he originally planned to use, 'Bold', was scrapped because it reminded him too much of the famous laundry detergent brand.

Speaking to Dave Berry on his Absolute Radio Show, Liam explained: ''It was going to be called 'Bold', but I thought washing up detergent. I just kept seeing 'Bold' everywhere, I thought I'm bored of this.

''I thought 'As You Were' has got a bit of a vibe. It means nothing but it's intriguing.''

The former Oasis star is set to embark on a tour of the UK, which will see him perform at a number of carefully selected venues like London's Alexandra Palace.

And Liam has revealed he would love to welcome some of his heroes from his beloved Manchester City soccer team, including manager Pep Guardiola and star player Sergio Aguero, to one of his gigs.

Liam admitted: ''He is welcome to come, all of them are welcome to come. Every single one of them. I'd love to meet Pep, I'd love to meet Aguero.''