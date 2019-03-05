Liam Gallagher has referred to his brother Noel Gallagher as a ''potato'' again after it was announced he's supporting Smashing Pumpkins.

The former Oasis frontman couldn't resit making a cheeky quip about his former bandmate and rival's forthcoming tour in the US with Billy Corgan and co and AFI with his High Flying Birds, which kicks off on August 8 in New Jersey.

Responding to a fan on Twitter who shared the news, the 46-year-old rocker replied: ''Pumpkins n potato's what ever nxt (sic)''

The origin of the spud feud goes back a few years.

In 2016, Noel opened up about about quitting the Britpop group in 2009 after a backstage fight erupted between the pair at their concert in Paris.

The 51-year-old rocker had claimed that Liam was firing tour managers ''because he didn't like their shoes'' and dedicating songs to his clothing label Pretty Green on stage.

And the 'Wall of Glass' hitmaker responded by tweeting a picture of Noel in June that year, captioning it: ''Pouting Potato LG x (sic)''

Responding to the comments made about him, Noel said previously: ''That's so unlike him. I guess it's about him staying relevant. If you're him, what else is there to tweet about? How his spring/summer collections are doing for his clothing firm? I'm not sure that warrants a tweet. Should he ever climb out of the 'Where are they now?' basket and grant you an interview, ask him. I'm sure you'll get a typically f***ing surreal answer.''

A year later, Liam asked for a fan to peel a potato at his London gig and was answered by a vegetable-wielding man.

The unusual request was a double-edged dig at his estranged brother's expense.

His plea for the spud to be part of his band's sound was also another swipe at his sibling's scissor player, who joined the High Flying Birds during his performance of 'She Taught Me How To Fly' - from his psychedelic album 'Who Built The Moon?' - on weekly UK music show 'Later... With Jools Holland'.

Ahead of his show at London's Bethnal Green Working Men's Club, Liam had tweeted: ''I'm looking for somebody to peel some spuds live on stage tonight at this gig in Bethnal Green must have own peeler as you were LG x (sic)''

When Liam played Parklife festival in Manchester last year, fans were banned from bringing potato peelers onto the site.